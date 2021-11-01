Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Chiefs determined to keep the momentum going Amakhosi to face high-flying Stellenbosch on Tuesday after encouraging run B L Premium

Life at Naturena has not always been calm this season, and coach Stuart Baxter will be the first to admit that his second coming at Kaizer Chiefs has not been as smooth as he would have hoped.

The Briton knew exactly what he was signing up for when he agreed to go back to the south of Johannesburg to lead the reawakening of a sleeping giant that desperately yearns for a return to the glory days when rivals rolled over and played dead at their feet...