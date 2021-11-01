Water and power crises among key factors to sway Gauteng voting

He said voters don’t necessarily use their ballots to punish the governing parties in their municipalities.

“Voting is a very complex process. People cannot go there to say ‘I want to punish a party’. People look for realistic alternatives — ‘There’s party B. Can it really win an election? No, so I’m not going to bother’.”

Tshwane is likely to continue being a hung municipality, Mathekga said, with the ANC edging ahead of the DA, which has been governing the metro since 2016.

“I see Tshwane continuing to be a hung municipality, I don’t think any party is going to get an outright majority because no-one has been able to do something interesting in Tshwane since the last election,” he said.

Negative statements

It would require a lot of explaining should, for instance, the ANC win the city with an outright majority because it has not done anything major to claw the city back, though it deployed a lot of resources in Tshwane during its election campaign.

“Against that backdrop I don’t expect anything to change drastically in Tshwane. I expect the situation to be where it is with a slight deterioration,” he said. “The ANC has a chance and the DA tends to upset many parties. It has angered many small parties going into these elections. They made negative campaign statements and they are going to need those parties for coalitions. It’s going to be very difficult for them to govern.



“The ANC stands a good chance through coalitions. If the DA has to do it, it will have to be a coalition of parties and it will be very unstable and difficult to manage,” Mathekga said.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni seems poised to retain control of the city as it seems more stable there, he said.

He said Johannesburg is proving to be a headache for the DA and ANC.

“Johannesburg is a problem and there is an unknown factor there. [ActionSA leader] Herman Mashaba is quite popular in Johannesburg and he will trouble the DA and ANC.

“Winning is not easy but I think it’s an area where Mashaba stands a chance for a presence, and that will be at the expense of the DA and the ANC,” Mathekga said.

TimesLIVE