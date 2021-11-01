National

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote in Soweto

01 November 2021 - 11:58
Signs of previous service delivery protests near the Chiawelo voting station greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa on voting day in Soweto.
Image: Amanda Khoza/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cast his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Speaking shortly after voting in Gauteng, Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by first lady Tshepo Motsepe, said: “My wife and I have just voted and we are delighted. I’m delighted that finally this is the culmination of our election campaign.”

“It’s been a few weeks of real hard work but I’m glad many South Africans are seemingly excited to exercise their democratic right.

“I went on my usual walk this morning and a number of people I met in the streets were saying they are on their way to vote and this was early as 6.30am. There is a great deal of excitement.”

Chiawelo is the area where Ramaphosa grew up.

En route to the voting station, the president would have seen the aftermath of service delivery protests which scarred roads in the surrounding area.

TimesLIVE

