Mpumalanga MEC arrested in connection with two murders

The government member handed himself over to police in Nelspruit on Monday morning

11 October 2021 - 17:39 Iavan Pijoos
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A member of the executive council (MEC) in Mpumalanga has been arrested in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, national police said on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the government member handed himself over to police in Nelspruit on Monday morning.

“The 45-year-old MEC is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on August 22,” Naidoo said.

This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the case to three.

On September 17, police arrested two suspects aged 30 and 35. They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on October 8.

The MEC is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court soon.

Judge gives reasons why Steinhoff can be liquidated in SA

Court has jurisdiction to entertain the provisional winding-up application
4 days ago

Gupta-linked accused in money-laundering scheme arrested on way to Dubai

The alleged middleman in the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga is expected to be in court on Wednesday
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with no policies or priorities

Cyril Ramaphosa has been defeated by a governing party that ensures its mediocrity reigns supreme
3 weeks ago
