National

Gupta-linked accused in money-laundering scheme arrested on way to Dubai

The alleged middleman in the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga is expected to be in court on Wednesday

29 September 2021 - 07:30 Suthentira Govender
A suspected middleman in the Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
A suspected middleman in the Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

An alleged middleman in the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga is expected to make his first appearance in Johannesburg’s Palm Ridge specialised crimes court on Wednesday.

He was apprehended by police at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night just before boarding a flight to Dubai.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindi Seboka said the arrest “is linked to money-laundering of the proceeds from contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian as well as theft by Regiments fund managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund”.

It was disclosed at the state capture inquiry that the two companies allegedly fleeced Transnet of billions.

Regiments paid a settlement of more than R500m to the Transnet pension fund after being improperly appointed to manage the assets of the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund, reported News24.

The company allegedly secured business contracts with Transnet through the Guptas and their associates.

Trillian is also alleged to have benefitted from Transnet contracts.

Atul Gupta backs claim he did not mastermind alleged Free State fraud

Free State high court receives a confirmatory affidavit alleging he was not involved in daily finances
National
11 hours ago

Warrant of arrest issued, then stayed, for truant Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan

Former CEO of the Guptas’ Oakbay is wanted in connection with R25m corruption case
National
18 hours ago

Suspended Eskom manager ‘didn’t know’ where R11m in bank account came from

Petrus Mazibuko was a signatory to an account that allegedly received unauthorised payments from two Eskom suppliers
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Climate deal could save Treasury billions and ...
National
2.
Warrant of arrest issued, then stayed, for truant ...
National
3.
Refineries shun new fuel specs without cost ...
National
4.
Treasury downplays key official’s exit
National
5.
Atul Gupta backs claim he did not mastermind ...
National

Related Articles

Lamola eyes the purse but drops opposition to R1bn state capture inquiry’s ...

National

Are the Guptas trying to steal back Optimum?

Features

Organised crime syndicates on home affairs’ radar

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.