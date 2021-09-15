Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with no policies or priorities B L Premium

There seems no question now that President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about, and approved of, former president Jacob Zuma’s early release from prison. Apparently he was sick, but there’s no evidence so we don’t have to believe either man or their many spokesmen on the matter.

If you are an investor or employer in this country and you saw what happened in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma was sentenced and arrested for contempt of court, and you counted the number of police on the ground as mob after mob attacked our economic infrastructure, and then the numbers of arrests and prosecutions as a result, and then watched the theatre around Zuma being too sick to stay in jail, you’d know your money is being nailed down in a country of little consequence, little accountability and no balls...