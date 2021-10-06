Companies / Retail & Consumer Judge gives reasons why Steinhoff can be liquidated in SA B L Premium

Western Cape high court judge Hayley Slingers has given reasons for her ruling that Steinhoff meets the definition of a company that can be liquidated under South African law despite being registered in the Netherlands.

Steinhoff, which is in a race to conclude a settlement to avoid claims that could completely bankrupt it, has been waiting for Slingers’s reasons to appeal against her September ruling. ..