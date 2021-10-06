National JSC announces candidates to fill 10 Gauteng high court vacancies B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday announced a shortlist of 10 candidates for vacancies in the Gauteng high court.

There is an equal number of vacancies in the north and south Gauteng high courts, arguably the busiest division in the country, and the shortlisted candidates will assume office soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa signs off the JSC recommendation...