National Zondo runs tight ship in maiden JSC interviews voyage Commissioners shortlist five candidates B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s handling of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews with aspirant Constitutional Court justices has won him praise from legal interest groups.

On Monday, the JSC reran interviews for two posts on the apex court bench, as required by a court order. Seven would-be top court judges returned for quizzing in what proved a far more measured process than in April. ..