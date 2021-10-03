POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Campaigning and judicial matters take centre stage
A raft of judicial matters and a potential strike in the steel and engineering industries will be tackled
03 October 2021 - 20:03
Campaigning ahead of the November 1 local government elections will continue to dominate headlines this week as political parties jostle for votes.
The publication of the final list of candidates for the position of chief justice on Monday will attract great interest. Members of the public had until Friday to nominate candidates...
