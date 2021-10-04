JUDICIARY
JSC to reboot interviews for top court with Raymond Zondo in chair
04 October 2021 - 05:09
Raymond Zondo will chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the first time on Monday, when the body reruns interviews for two seats on the Constitutional Court bench, an opportunity to prove his skill as judicial leader in the run-up to the appointment of a new chief justice.
Zondo is acting as chief justice during Mogoeng Mogoeng’s long leave ahead of his retirement on October 11. Mandisa Maya, who is also a contender for incoming top judge, will participate in the JSC hearings in her capacity as the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...
