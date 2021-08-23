National RENEWABLE ENERGY Eskom customers to reap benefit in refinancing of green power projects Savings from four projects’ successful refinancing are expected to exceed R1.5bn BL PREMIUM

Consumers will get the benefit of the successful refinancing of four of the early contracts between Eskom and renewable energy independent power producers, which were costly by today’s standards when renewable technology was new to SA.

The early rounds of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) concluded 20-year power purchasing arrangements with Eskom with prices for solar photovoltaic and wind power at R4.02/kWh and R1.67/kWh, respectively. Those costs have since dropped dramatically, with the prices for round four in 2016 at 96c/kWh for solar and 76c/kWh for wind...