WATCH: Risk mitigation IPP procurement programme gaslights energy policy

When mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced the winning emergency power bidders and opened bid window 5 of the risk mitigation independent power producers (IPPs) procurement programme, there was a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth over the inclusion of Turkish power ships, in particular.

Not so much the technology solution as the term, which, over 20 years, locks SA into a solution that is meant to fill the gap until more permanent solutions can be implemented to close the power gap. Speculation is rife that the request for proposals was engineered to achieve this outcome that will create an anchor buyer for the further development of the Brulpadda prospect.

Michael Avery spoke to department of mineral resources and energy deputy director-general, Jacob Mbele; Mark Swilling, distinguished professor of sustainable development at the School of Public Leadership, Stellenbosch University; and Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen, a junior natural gas and helium company listed in SA and in Australia.