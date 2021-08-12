A bad week for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

A good week

There’s a joke doing the rounds that the more things change, the Morné Steyn the same. The Springboks’ victory in the final test against the British & Irish Lions may have had just three points in it, but it was a stunning snatch of a win for captain Siya Kolisi and his men, including the veteran No 10 who kicked them to a series triumph. Who cares what the naysayers think of their style: the Boks have played 30 tests since Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber took over as coaches in 2018, and their record of victories is no fluke.