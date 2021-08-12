Arnot miners clinch Eskom supply deal
The mine was decommissioned and its workers retrenched in 2015 when a previous agreement with the utility lapsed
12 August 2021 - 19:06
Eskom has signed a coal supply deal with the Arnot mine, in a move that cements the revival of the shuttered operation.
The 10-year deal, which will supply the utility with 2-million tonnes of coal a year, will breathe new life into the mine, which is expected to produce its first tonnages by the end of the calendar year...
