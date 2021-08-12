National Arnot miners clinch Eskom supply deal The mine was decommissioned and its workers retrenched in 2015 when a previous agreement with the utility lapsed BL PREMIUM

Eskom has signed a coal supply deal with the Arnot mine, in a move that cements the revival of the shuttered operation.

The 10-year deal, which will supply the utility with 2-million tonnes of coal a year, will breathe new life into the mine, which is expected to produce its first tonnages by the end of the calendar year...