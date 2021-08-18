André de Ruyter wants Eskom to drive green industrialisation
Eskom CEO hopes to tap into R150bn of concessional green financing from development finance institutions
18 August 2021 - 05:09
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Tuesday sketched out a bold vision of an Eskom that could drive the green industrialisation of SA by transitioning to renewable energy and anchoring demand for the manufacturing of green goods, such as electric vehicles (EVs).
Eskom is responsible for 40% of SA’s carbon emissions and produces 85% of its electricity using coal. There have been strong arguments from policymakers, including mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, that SA must use its coal resources and transition at its own pace...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now