André de Ruyter wants Eskom to drive green industrialisation
Eskom CEO hopes to tap into R150bn of concessional green financing from development finance institutions

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Tuesday sketched out a bold vision of an Eskom that could drive the green industrialisation of SA by transitioning to renewable energy and anchoring demand for the manufacturing of green goods, such as electric vehicles (EVs).

Eskom is responsible for 40% of SA’s carbon emissions and produces 85% of its electricity using coal. There have been strong arguments from policymakers, including mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, that SA must use its coal resources and transition at its own pace...