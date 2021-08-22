ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Don’t cheer yet, we’ve only taken the first step towards energy reform
But it is a big step and we are now in a totally different era for the electricity supply industry
22 August 2021 - 16:47
I am feeling greedy. In the past two weeks we have got not one but two Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) Schedule 2 amendments gazetted.
While awkward for the department of mineral resources & energy — and we can moan about the language and fudge of the first version — we should recognise that in the end, thanks to unstoppable reformist forces overcoming (seemingly) immovable ministerial obstacles, we are in a totally different era for the electricity supply industry now...
