Cabinet confirms all adults can now get Covid-19 jabs

The government is fighting to boost the rate of vaccinations, which have remained low even as the country battles the third wave

19 August 2021 - 13:28 Hajra Omarjee
From Friday all adults in SA will be eligible to register for a Covid-19 vaccination, cabinet confirmed on Thursday.

The government is fighting to boost the rate of vaccinations, which have remained low as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic. All those 18 years old and older can register for vaccinations from Friday. 

A vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death in those infected by the virus, which has claimed tens of thousands lives in the country since its start of 2020. 

Business Day reported on Thursday that the cabinet, which met on Wednesday, was alarmed by a slowdown in the rate of Covid-19 vaccines, and was considering proposals, including opening up vaccinations to all adults and increasing the number of vaccination sites.

Five months after administering its first vaccines, SA is still far from meeting its target of reaching 70% of the population, a threshold that experts say is necessary before the country can reach herd immunity and reduce the risk of further lockdowns.

In addition to a health crisis, SA’s economy has been devastated by the various lockdowns and shrank by 7% in 2020, with a loss of more than 1-million jobs.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.