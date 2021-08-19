ARB Holdings makes record payout to shareholders as home market lights up
The group has been cashing in on bumper demand for home improvement and a strong stock position
19 August 2021 - 12:12
ARB Holdings, which imports and distributes electrical and lighting products, has opted for a final dividend at the maximum of its payout policy, after benefiting from a good stock position and strong demand in SA for better homes. It has also declared a special dividend to get rid of excess cash.
Revenue rose 24.2% to R2.9bn in ARB’s year to end-June, while the group posted a R211.4m profit, up 126.5% from 2020 and 45.6% from 2019, both record earnings and resulting in a record dividend R100m payout...
