SA vaccination drive has lost momentum, says deputy minister The 35-50 age group has turned out to be a vaccine-shy bunch, says 'worried' health department

The national department of health on Tuesday conceded that its Covid-19 vaccination programme has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a pronouncement a few weeks ago that he wanted to see the department vaccinating up to 300,000 South Africans a day. The government’s target is to get 70% of the adult population jabbed by the end of the year. ..