More than 700 private pharmacies now vaccinating walk-ins older than 35

Business for SA (B4SA) has announced that hundreds of private pharmacies would begin vaccinating unregistered adults aged 35 years and older from Monday.

The organisation has released a list (see below) showing scores of independent and chain pharmacies in the private sector across SA will now vaccinate those eligible who walk in for a jab against Covid-19.

B4SA, an alliance working with government and social partners, co-ordinated the private sector’s work in administering vaccines. Anyone eligible in the relevant age bracket could get the Covid-19 jab at these sites, regardless of nationality.

According to a B4SA statement released on Monday, “all private-sector vaccination sites across SA are accepting walk-ins from anyone currently eligible for vaccination (those 35 years of age and above), regardless of whether they are insured or uninsured.”

The private sector sites to which this applied include both independent and chain pharmacies, such as Dis-Chem and Clicks, private hospitals and vaccination hubs run by medical schemes.

Those who wish to take advantage of the pharmacies’ game-changing walk-in policy were required present an ID, passport or other form of identification on site.

However, the blanket vaccination policy for eligible adults over 35 years old did not yet apply to workplace sites, which were currently closed to the public.

While the move widens the scope of the private sector to immunise adults against the global pandemic, the vaccination of people older than 60 years and those with bookings would take precedence.

“Private sites are ensuring that staff are equipped and ready to assist people to register once they arrive,” read B4SA’s statement. In an effort to streamline vaccinations and reduce queuing times, those interested were encouraged to register on government's electronic verification data system (EVDS).

The chair of B4SA’s health work group, Stavros Nicoloau, was concerned people mistakenly believed only those with medical scheme cover could visit private-sector jab centres. “This is not correct,” he said. “All sites will deliver the same service, for free, to anyone who needs a vaccine.”

While the free service was currently available to those older than 35 years, Nicolaou announced those older than 18 years would have access to the free service from September 1. While it helped for people to register on the EVDS and schedule appointments, he continued, being vaccinated was the priority, “so walk into your nearest site if this is more convenient”.

Nicolaou cited figures on the efficacy of Covid-19 jabs in thwarting severe illness and fatalities.

Nicolaou says: “Vaccinating is the single-most important tool to once again being able to do the things we love: visiting our places of worship, travelling, attending sporting and cultural events, hugging our loved ones and socialising.”

See below for the list of all private-sector vaccination sites, featuring telephone numbers and physical addresses, which B4SA compiled.

