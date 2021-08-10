National

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed again due to ill health

Judge Piet Koen orders case to be heard on Sept. 9-10 as former president remains in hospital for observation

10 August 2021 - 12:35 Deepa Kesa
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Former president Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group were back before the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday for his plea hearing. The matter was heard virtually. Judge Piet Koen granted a postponement on medical grounds during the morning sitting.

The case will now be heard on Sept. 9-10. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed on Monday that Zuma’s legal team planned to “virtually make a substantive application for a postponement”. Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Zuma was still in hospital for medical observation. 

The former president is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of court after ignoring a Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry. 

TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group were back before the Pietermaritzburg high court on August 10 2021 for his plea hearing. The matter was heard virtually. Judge Piet Koen granted a postponement on medical grounds in the morning sitting.

Zuma still under medical observation ahead of corruption trial

Zuma is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday on charges of corruption related to the arms deal
National
1 day ago

Zuma calls in sick for Tuesday court date

Former president will skip court after insisting that he must appear in person
National
21 hours ago

LETTER: We need answers about ministers’ unrest spat

Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele have different versions of the events
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma calls in sick for Tuesday court date
National
2.
Prison-like horrors of UK quarantine put tourists ...
National
3.
ANC formally tips Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for top ...
National
4.
Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi power station
National
5.
ANC’s Jolidee Matongo elected unopposed as ...
National

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on ANC candidate for speaker

Politics

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa builds the centre that has been so badly lacking

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fails to grab chance to put country first

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.