Zuma calls in sick for Tuesday court date
Former president will skip court after insisting that he must appear in person
09 August 2021 - 20:02
Former president Jacob Zuma’s scheduled appearance in court this week is off. Judge Piet Koen will grant a postponement on medical grounds in a sitting that is likely to last less than 20 minutes on Tuesday.
Sources close to the case say doctors conducting Zuma’s routine medical observation told the prisons department he was not fit to appear in court on Tuesday. Correctional services reportedly alerted his lawyers, who then approached the judge...
