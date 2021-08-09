POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on ANC candidate for speaker
09 August 2021 - 19:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet overhaul on Thursday is expected to quell the outrage over the political insurgency in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng in July, as parliament’s investigation is yet to get off the ground.
What will be watched closely is who the governing ANC puts up as its candidate for speaker to replace Thandi Modise, who is now the defence minister...
