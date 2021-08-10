JSE firms as global markets struggle for direction
Investors grapple with better-than-expected US jobs data and Delta variant of coronavirus
10 August 2021 - 12:35
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday with its global peers mixed as markets struggle for direction amid an upbeat US jobs report and the spread of the Delta strain of Covid-19.
Investors cheered better-than-expected US nonfarm payroll numbers on Friday, but the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the extent to which it could derail the recovery of the world economy remain a concern...
