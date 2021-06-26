Health minister to give 1pm briefing after emergency Covid-19 meeting

Official information this week indicated that 90% of Covid-19 cases are still caused by the Beta variant first identified in SA in November 2020.

Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council, welcomed the news that the command council was meeting to discuss the surging third wave, particularly in Gauteng.

“We are obviously concerned with the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country particularly in Gauteng and we welcome that government is meeting to address this at its urgent meeting today,” he said.

“We are hopeful that government will consider various tools to deploy to deal with what is essentially an emergency and that in the process the economy will also be allowed to function without subjecting the alcohol industry to any unjust restrictions.”

SA's active Covid-19 infections have leapt by 32% in a week. The 18,762 new cases reported on Friday represent the fifth-highest daily total since the pandemic began, and eclipse the first-wave high of 17,493 on June 23 last year.

TimesLIVE