Ramaphosa resists outright alcohol ban as he moves SA back to level 3 of the lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown level one notch higher to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Supermarkets and other businesses selling alcohol for consumption at home will only be allowed to do so between Monday and Thursday, a restriction that's less severe than what was being recommended by scientific advisers, and something that will come as a relief to the industry. The curfew will start one hour earlier at 10pm, meaning nonessential establishments such as bars, restaurants and taverns will have to close at 9pm to allow patrons and workers to get home in time.

“We have to act decisively and move quickly to save lives,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Tuesday, noting that, with the exception of the Northern Cape, all provinces were seeing higher infections. Gauteng, SA’s economic powerhouse, accounted for two-thirds of all infections and will surpass the peak of the second wave “in a matter of days”, he said.

Ramaphosa also tightened restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather together, with just 50 allowed to do so indoors, and double that outside. SA was previously on level 2 restrictions, which allowed as many as 100 people to gather indoors and 250 outside.

The cabinet took the decision under the National Disaster Act after getting recommendations from the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), a body set up in 2020 to consider inputs from health experts and oversee the implementation of decisions.

Ramaphosa, who admitted that the government had made mistakes along the way, said its approach was motivated by a need to ensure that restrictions were proportionate, not so severe to cause economic damage, but also not to be so lax that the country lost control of the virus.