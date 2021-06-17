National NEWS ANALYSIS: Mantashe, the fossil fuel dinosaur, holds our future in his hands BL PREMIUM

The same day that minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe delivered his budget vote speech calling for 1,500MW of new coal generation and sketching a vision of SA as a gas-powered economy based on new discoveries, the International Energy Agency produced a flagship report on the world’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Its key message: there is no scope for new fossil fuel projects beyond those already committed to in 2021. If the world is to achieve its aim of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC, no new projects should be financed...