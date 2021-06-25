Covid-19 jabs for over 50s will begin on July 15, says Kubayi-Ngubane

Registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will open to over-50s from July 1, and their jabs will begin from July 15, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced on Friday.

She said she was still concerned about the demand for vaccinations from the 60-plus population group. A programme of “co-ordinated walk-ins” would begin to address this, and “we are now finalising plans to take vaccines to the people”, she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane said she would meet the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 on Saturday to discuss the rampant third wave of the pandemic.

This comes after 59% of new cases on Thursday were reported in Gauteng. The Western Cape was next, with 12%.

“It is inevitable that the wave in Gauteng will spread to the rest of the country,” she said.

The acting minister said the start of the vaccination rollout in the basic education sector had gone well and should be completed by the target date of July 8.

