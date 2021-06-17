Covid-19 jabs for education sector to begin next week
Shots will be available at dedicated sites
17 June 2021 - 13:10
UPDATED 17 June 2021 - 23:10
In one of its steps to stabilise education for millions of children amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is proceeding at a brisk pace with plans to vaccinate teachers.
Vaccinations of those working in the education sector will begin next week with all teachers at public and private schools, as well as administrative and support staff, getting jabs regardless of their age...
