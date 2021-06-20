National Return to work will be mandatory for staff in education sector Two-week vaccination programme will start on Wednesday, and all staff will return on July 26 — whether they have been vaccinated or not BL PREMIUM

All staff in the education sector will be required to return to work when schools open on July 26 whether they have been vaccinated or not and even if they have been allowed to stay at home up until then due to comorbidities, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said at the weekend.

The minister gave details at a briefing on Saturday of the vaccination programme for the sector, which will target 582,000 people over the next two weeks from June 23 to July 8...