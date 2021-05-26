Milestone moment as Zuma trial reaches the point of no return
Judge shuts down rehashing of grievances
26 May 2021 - 23:13
After two decades of stop-start litigation about alleged kickbacks linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal of the 1990s, former president Jacob Zuma finally stood before a judge and entered his plea.
“Not guilty,” he pronounced at the Pietermaritzburg high court after state prosecutor Billy Downer read out charges to him and his co-accused, French arms company Thales. The day’s events represented a watershed because once charges are read and an accused pleads, the state cannot withdraw its case...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now