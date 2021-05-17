Jacob Zuma allies dare the ANC to silence them
Branches of the party must stand up in defence, Tony Yengeni tell supporters
17 May 2021 - 15:45
President Jacob Zuma’s close allies on Monday issued a stern warning to their political opponents in the governing ANC, saying mass mobilisation would be their response to a gagging or banning order.
Speaking soon after the postponement of Zuma’s corruption, fraud and racketeering trial in Pietermaritzburg, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule accused the ANC of trying to muzzle them and drive them out of the party...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now