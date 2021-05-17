National Jacob Zuma allies dare the ANC to silence them Branches of the party must stand up in defence, Tony Yengeni tell supporters BL PREMIUM

President Jacob Zuma’s close allies on Monday issued a stern warning to their political opponents in the governing ANC, saying mass mobilisation would be their response to a gagging or banning order.

Speaking soon after the postponement of Zuma’s corruption, fraud and racketeering trial in Pietermaritzburg, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule accused the ANC of trying to muzzle them and drive them out of the party...