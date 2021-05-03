City of Joburg calls on private sector help to deliver basic services

The government alone cannot fix the city’s mounting problems, help from the private sector is needed — this was the message from Joburg ANC mayor Geoff Makhubo at an initiative to repair almost 50,000 potholes.

With the much-anticipated local government elections coming up in October, SA’s richest metro has roped in the private sector to help it deliver basic services to its more than 5-million residents.

Makhubo, in partnership with insurance companies Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure, launched the Pothole Patrol on Monday, an initiative aimed at repairing the city’s 48,000 potholes.

Johannesburg is SA’s economic hub and roads are important to its development agenda as they connect employees to workplaces such as factories and producers to markets.

The municipality passed a budget of R68.1bn for the 2020/2021 financial year. The metro’s finance MMC Jolidee Matongo has said that about 70% of the total budget is derived from rates and taxes.

Makhubo admitted that the city was playing catch-up in terms of fixing its ailing road infrastructure as the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), which maintains the metro’s roads and is not part of essential service, was not operational during the hard lockdown, leading to a huge backlog.

“I would like to thank Discovery Insure and Dialdirect for being trailblazers in ensuring that our roads are safe, in ensuring that there can be mobility, people can move from one end to the other without [encountering] potholes,” said Makhubo.

“This is an important partnership. We call on the private sector to work with us. The government alone is unable to fix all the problems.”

The mayor stressed that most of Joburg’s roads, which were in poor condition, “are an important economic infrastructure because they move people and goods from one place to the other”.

“If the state of our roads is being improved, we think that the economy of Joburg will improve. And of course our people will be happy because there will be no more potholes. We call on more corporate citizens of Joburg to work with us in improving the state of Johannesburg.”

Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect, said the initiative was extremely meaningful, while Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip said they had worked hard to make the partnership a reality.

“We know safe roads are critical for us, we spend so much time travelling to work, to school, and to all other places that we need to go on a daily basis, and being safe on the roads is critical whether you are a motorist or a cyclist,” Ossip said.

“We are honoured to make a difference together with you, Mr mayor. We hope it’s a start of many exciting initiatives that we can work as partnerships between government and private enterprise.”

Makhubo said with the partnership, potholes will be a thing of the past in Joburg: “I want to eternally thank Dialdirect and Discovery Insure for the helping hand. The president said ‘Thuma Mina’ [so] we are sending you to the roads.”

He called on more private sector companies to come “work with us to fix our city”, saying: “Partnerships with the private sector, communities, NGOs, and faith-based communities, in making Johannesburg a world class African city are welcome.”

In an interview with Business Day at the campaign launch, Makhubo, who will deliver his state of the city address on Tuesday, said he will reflect on some of the challenges facing the metro.

He will also reflect on what he described as the “failed experiment of 2016”, when a DA-led coalition took control of the municipality during the watershed local government elections of the same year.

The mayor said the fixing of potholes was part of the city’s 120 days of accelerated service delivery campaign. The campaign would focus on bringing storm water drains to communities, building bridges, improving open spaces, and the fixing of street lights and traffic lights, among other things.

Makhubo dismissed talk that the accelerated service delivery campaign was aimed at gaining support ahead of the municipal elections in October, saying that was not the case.

EFF leader Julius Malema, addressing party supporters during Freedom Day last month, identified the three metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as “low hanging fruits” that his far-left political party will target during the elections.

“I think he [Malema] is joking,” Makhubo said when asked for comment. He returned the interview to the launch, saying JRA was playing catch-up in fixing the potholes as the roads had deteriorated rapidly during the past year of lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic had also affected the municipality’s coffers negatively as their customers were struggling to pay for services due to job losses.

“I think we have gone down by a percentage [in revenue collection]. Remember a percentage in Johannesburg is a lot of money. I mean, we collect on average, every year, about R42bn. If you go down by 1% it has a huge impact [on service delivery],” said Makhubo.

“People are coming up to make arrangements. We have a debt rehabilitation programme to say: ‘Look, we can write off some [of the debt] if you commit to pay [a certain amount]. We are really trying to work with our customers to help them to survive this period.”

