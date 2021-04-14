National Pravin Gordhan denies trying to influence Mogoeng over judge’s interview At the same time, the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu laid complaints of corruption against Gordhan at the Hillbrow police station BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he did not, and would never seek to, influence Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng regarding the appointment of a judge.

In a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday, Gordhan said that “as a member of the executive branch of the state, I am very conscious of the fact that our democracy is based on the separation of powers and the relative independence of the judiciary, legislature and executive.”..