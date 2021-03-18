Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Mogoeng’s considered opinion Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is not the only judge to be censured for expressing controversial personal views on a public platform BL PREMIUM

No-one would quarrel with the idea that SA’s chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, is extraordinary. But is the situation in which he now finds himself — ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to apologise for pro-Israel comments he made during a webinar — exceptional?

A recent series of cases in the UK suggests not. They concern magistrate Richard Page, who has just lost his last appeal against dismissal from the bench...