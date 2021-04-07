National Sadc invites Ramaphosa to urgent talks on Mozambique attacks Meeting to be held in Maputo on April 8 BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been invited to a high-level meeting of regional leaders following an attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents that killed dozens of people, including a South African, in the northern Mozambique town of Palma.

The SA Development Community (Sadc) summit will assess the situation and decide on possible interventions...