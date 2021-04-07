Sadc invites Ramaphosa to urgent talks on Mozambique attacks
Meeting to be held in Maputo on April 8
07 April 2021 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been invited to a high-level meeting of regional leaders following an attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents that killed dozens of people, including a South African, in the northern Mozambique town of Palma.
The SA Development Community (Sadc) summit will assess the situation and decide on possible interventions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now