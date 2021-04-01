Features / Africa Behind the deadly Mozambique attacks Islamist extremists attacked the town of Palma in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province last week — the latest event in what’s proving to be a protracted civil war BL PREMIUM

On March 24, Islamic State-affiliated insurgents launched an attack in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, besieging expatriate workers of the nascent gas industry. Dozens, including at least one South African, died.

The attack on Palma, a dormitory town of expats working at the $20bn gas liquefaction plant nearby at Mocímboa da Praia, left the beheaded bodies of residents in the streets, two banks looted and 172 to 180 expats seeking refuge in the Amarula Hotel, while private helicopter gunships exchanged fire with more than 100 black-clad insurgents...