Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Ace in the hole Magashule does not hold as much sway as he would like. The problem is, neither does Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

When ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court on Friday, he will not be alone in the dock — the party he belongs to will be right there beside him.

It is the ANC’s reaction to the arrest and trial of one of its most senior and powerful officials that will make or break the organisation.