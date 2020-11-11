National NEWS ANALYSIS: Elite unit drops the ball on Magashule’s arrest and adds to risk of political blowback ANC secretary-general's appearance in court and the charges will be one of the biggest tests for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption drive BL PREMIUM

Law enforcement agencies may have been clumsy in handling the warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule after the spokesperson for the elite police unit, known as the Hawks, confirmed his arrest before his appearance in court.

The confirmation of the warrant of arrest, which comes weeks after the Hawks dismissed a media report saying it had been issued for a top-six leader of the ANC, is unlikely to dent the Hawks’ case relating to the so-called asbestos heist but it could add fuel to allegations that the agency is part of a plot to embarrass him in a political witch-hunt.