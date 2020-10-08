GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: No place to hide as the Hawks ace the intrigues
Once effective methods to throw prosecuting authorities into confusion fail to achieve their objective
08 October 2020 - 17:39
For a while on Tuesday evening it felt as if SA had travelled back to a time when political intrigue was the order of the day. A late-night news story broke that a warrant of arrest had been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. He himself was reported to have confirmed this.
But a few hours later it was clear there was nothing more to it than speculation and innuendo. Magashule’s own contradictory comments on the matter proved this. In the original story, by Independent Media, it was reported that Magashule “confirmed knowledge of his intended arrest”. He was then quoted as saying he was “aware”, followed by “it’s going to be a Hollywood style type of thing. But we will see.”
