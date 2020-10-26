Tom Moyane will question Pravin Gordhan at Zondo inquiry in November
Moyane will be limited to questions regarding charges against the minister relating to the early pension payout of Ivan Pillay, and claims Moyane was involved in state capture
26 October 2020 - 16:05
Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has been given the go-ahead by the state capture commission to cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in November.
The commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has informed Moyane that November 30 has been set aside for him to question Gordhan, his lawyer Eric Mabuza said on Monday.
