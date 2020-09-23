National BREAKING NEWS: Jacob Zuma attacks ‘obsessed’ Raymond Zondo over appearance before inquiry The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has asked Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to remind Zondo ‘that he is not above the law and that he is accountable to the constitution’ BL PREMIUM

Former President Jacob Zuma’s launched an attack on deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo, after the head of the state capture commission made it clear this week he expects the former head of state to appear before him before the end of 2020.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation said Zondo was “obsessed” with the former head of state and was intent on “attacking” him and his lawyers. The commission's announcement that its lawyers would apply for a subpoena that will force Zuma to answer questions on November 16-20 was “designed to humiliate” Zuma and his attorneys, and was an unjustified and prejudicial, it said.