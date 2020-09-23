BREAKING NEWS: Jacob Zuma attacks ‘obsessed’ Raymond Zondo over appearance before inquiry
The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has asked Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to remind Zondo ‘that he is not above the law and that he is accountable to the constitution’
23 September 2020 - 17:49
Former President Jacob Zuma’s launched an attack on deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo, after the head of the state capture commission made it clear this week he expects the former head of state to appear before him before the end of 2020.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation said Zondo was “obsessed” with the former head of state and was intent on “attacking” him and his lawyers. The commission's announcement that its lawyers would apply for a subpoena that will force Zuma to answer questions on November 16-20 was “designed to humiliate” Zuma and his attorneys, and was an unjustified and prejudicial, it said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now