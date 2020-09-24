NATASHA MARRIAN: Time for reparations
The KPMG report was a key enabler of the capture at Sars and the destruction following Moyane’s appointment
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Much has been done to restore the operational capacity of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), to boost its ability to collect taxes and restore its credibility but little has been done to heal the deep wounds inflicted on employees under former commissioner Tom Moyane.
KPMG’s decision to pay reparations to those affected by its dodgy "rogue unit" report may appear, to the cynical, to be a self-serving farce. But to those affected by state capture at the tax agency, it could be a long-awaited step in the right direction.
