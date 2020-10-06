National Sars is hobbled by underfunding, Edward Kieswetter says The Sars commissioner says the authority should be regarded as a revenue-raising investment rather than a cost centre BL PREMIUM

SA’s tax authority says it is underfunded by about R800m, which it needs to redress the devastation caused by state capture and to strengthen its capabilities.

But the Treasury insists that the state just doesn’t have the money to increase its budget at a time when there is no economic growth and the state is projecting a significant revenue shortfall for the year.