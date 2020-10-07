ESKOM
Eskom chief André de Ruyter welcomes private producers
De Ruyter says the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid
07 October 2020 - 22:55
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, in sharp contrast to the previous regime at the utility, has expressed support for independent power producers (IPPs), saying that the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid.
De Ruyter said SA needed additional generation capacity, and he was pleased to see the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) concurrence to a determination by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to procure 11.8GW of additional electricity in the coming years.
