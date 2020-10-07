National ESKOM Eskom chief André de Ruyter welcomes private producers De Ruyter says the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, in sharp contrast to the previous regime at the utility, has expressed support for independent power producers (IPPs), saying that the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid.

De Ruyter said SA needed additional generation capacity, and he was pleased to see the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa) concurrence to a determination by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to procure 11.8GW of additional electricity in the coming years.