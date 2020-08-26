National A year of load-shedding to come, De Ruyter warns Eskom boss says the utility will be forced to cut power as it does overdue maintenance BL PREMIUM

A heightened risk of load-shedding will haunt the SA economy for another year, Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has confirmed.

Speaking in a webinar hosted by Nedgroup investments on Wednesday, De Ruyter said there would be an increased risk of load-shedding for another 12 months.