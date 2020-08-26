A year of load-shedding to come, De Ruyter warns
Eskom boss says the utility will be forced to cut power as it does overdue maintenance
26 August 2020 - 18:43
A heightened risk of load-shedding will haunt the SA economy for another year, Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has confirmed.
Speaking in a webinar hosted by Nedgroup investments on Wednesday, De Ruyter said there would be an increased risk of load-shedding for another 12 months.
