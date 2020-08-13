News Leader
WATCH: Why the Eskom split needs to happen soon
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the plans to split the utility into three
13 August 2020 - 07:25
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is hoping to revise his initial timetable for the unbundling of the state utility and accelerate the process of splitting the company into three parts.
Business Day TV spoke to De Ruyter for more detail on why the change in plan is necessary.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.