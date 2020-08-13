Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: Why the Eskom split needs to happen soon

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the plans to split the utility into three

13 August 2020 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is hoping to revise his initial timetable for the unbundling of the state utility and accelerate the process of splitting the company into three parts.

Business Day TV spoke to De Ruyter for more detail on why the change in plan is necessary.

