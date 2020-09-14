ESKOM load-shedding
NEWS ANALYSIS: The electric light at the end of the tunnel is years away
14 September 2020 - 05:05
How long will SA’s power cuts last?
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has told South Africans to expect load-shedding for the next 18 months while Eskom catches up on maintenance and takes units out of service on a planned schedule. But looking at the performance of Eskom’s plant, the time it will take to procure and build new capacity and the regulatory hurdles to self-generation, 18 months is optimistic. A more realistic time frame is three years.
