WATCH: Powering a mining-led economic recovery

In 2020, the total market cap of JSE-listed mining companies increased to R1.28-trillion from R840bn. A R439bn, or 52%, year-on-year increase from 2019, is largely attributed to the increase in market capitalisation of companies within the gold and platinum group metal (PGM) sectors.

This is one of the key highlights from PwC’s 12th edition of its SA Mine, a series of publications that highlights trends in the SA mining industry, released by PwC on Tuesday.

Michael Avery speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and Andries Rossouw, PwC’s Africa energy, utilities and resources leader, about the role Eskom plays in the mining sector, progress being made to recover outstanding debts, solving the balance sheet crisis, rooting out corruption and restoring some level of operating efficiency.